Damin Sales and Biben Sales to Represent Classic Wire & Cable

Damin Sales will represent Classic Wire & Cable in metro NY and northern NJ, while Biben Sales will cover southern NJ, eastern PA, DE, Maryland, northern VA and DC.
Dec. 1, 2025
Illustration 60886103 / kheng ho to /Dreamstime.com
Classic Wire & Cable rep news

Classic Wire & Cable (CWC), Miami, FL, added two new sales representatives to its sales team – Damin Sales and Joseph E. Biben Sales Corp. (Biben Sales). Damin Sales will cover metro New York and northern New Jersey, while Biben Sales will represent CWC in southern New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Founded in 1973, Damin Sales brings decades of experience and a reputation for representing manufacturers with a service-driven, solutions-oriented approach. As part of this partnership, Damin Sales will also operate as a stocking facility for CWC in New Jersey.

Since 1958, Biben Sales has built a strong reputation for providing personalized support, technical expertise and project management. Known for working closely with distributors on everything from specification to delivery, Biben Sales will bolster CWC’s mission of providing fast, dependable service and high-quality products.

