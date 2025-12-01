NSI Extends Relationship with Rouzer Group in Upper Midwest

NSI, Huntersville, NC, extended its partnership with St. Louis Park, MN-based Rouzer Group for the Minnesota, western Wisconsin, South Dakota and North Dakota territory, effective immediately. Headquartered in the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, metro, Rouzer Group now represents NSI’s Bridgeport and Remke brands and the partnership will now encompass all NSI brands including Polaris, Tork, and Metallics.

“The upper Midwest is a strong and vital region, and this change coupled with our continued commitment to One Pledge allows us to enhance consistency, simplify order processing, and strengthen our commitment to timely shipments and responsive service,” said Rani Salloum, NSI regional VP in the press release.

“NSI and its brands have grown exponentially in recent years, and we have been proud to be a part of the Bridgeport and Remke family in the upper Midwest,” said Rouzer Group’s Pete Deeg, VP - Electrical, Managing Partner, in the press release. “With our strong relationships and customer base, we are excited to support the Polaris, Tork, and Metallics brands as well.”