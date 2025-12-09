RB Sales/Electris360 to Represent ABB Installation Products in the Central Region

Key Highlights

  • RB Sales/Electris360 will represent ABB Installation Products in key Midwestern states starting Dec. 18.
  • The partnership aims to leverage RB Sales' market relationships and technical expertise to support ABB's regional growth.
  • This alliance enhances ABB's presence in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and western Missouri, according to the press release.
RB Sales, a division of Electris360, based in Hiawatha, IA, will represent ABB Installation Products (previously Thomas & Betts), in Iowa, Kansas, most of Nebraska and western Missouri, effective Dec. 18.

RB Sales said in the press release that it’s fully committed to bringing the strength of its market relationships, technical expertise and customer-focused execution to support ABB and accelerate growth.

“We are honored to represent such an iconic brand with a broad and proven product portfolio, and we look forward to building a powerful, long-term partnership with ABB,” said Bill Devereaux, president of Electris360, in the press release. “This partnership represents a significant milestone for our team. RB Sales is fully committed to leveraging our strong market relationships, deep technical expertise, and customer-focused execution to support ABB and drive growth across the Central Region.”

