JD Martin Announces Executive Promotions

JD Martin (Houston, TX)

Tim Klinger has been promoted to COO and Bert Davey will assume the role of executive VP of JL Carr Enterprises, the parent company of JD Martin (JDM).

In his expanded role, Tim will work with the JDM operating companies to support their local growth opportunities through the integration of the JDM operating, proprietary sales intelligence, marketing and people development systems.

JD Martin said in the press release that the appointment reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to intentional growth, operational excellence and building long-term relationships with our industry partners.

As the electrification movement evolves, JD Martin said it’s positioned to respond to new market growth opportunities.

The release also said Davey’s appointment utilizes “his vast experience in mergers and acquisitions,” and will “champion our efforts to successfully execute our external business development strategy.”

JD Martin President and CEO Greg Baker said in the press release , “As JD Martin continues to grow and evolve, it’s critical that we align our leadership with the opportunities ahead. Tim and Bert bring the experience, discipline:and vision needed to support our operating companies, strengthen our partnerships, and execute on our long-term growth strategy.”