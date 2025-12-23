DeMaio Promoted at New England’s Yanow Rep Firm

Yanow, Inc., Brockton, MA, promoted Eric DeMaio to partner. In this new role, he will take on expanded leadership responsibilities, guiding the company’s strategic direction, positioning and growth. DeMaio has been with Yanow for 13 years and will continue his current position as sales manager.



“He does whatever it takes, without hesitation,” said Randy Pinkofsky, president, in the press release. “When Eric and I first met 13 years ago, our initial conversation centered on his long-term goals. He was clear about his aims. Keep in mind, I’m talking with a 24-year-old. We both thought his career path could lead him to someday become a principal. Eric has many admirable qualities, but I especially value his sense of personal responsibility (plus, his charisma is a bonus). Rarely have I met a young man who truly embodies an ‘old soul.’ I am confident he will approach this new chapter with the same qualities that made him a key asset to our firm.”



Yanow serves the electrical and energy construction markets in the six New England states and upstate New York since 1948.