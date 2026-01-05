Electrical Sales Associates (ESA) Unveils Major Expansion

The rep agency announces a new 28,000-sq-ft Nashville warehouse, revamped website and exclusive Southwire Topaz representation.
Jan. 5, 2026
ESA
Electrical Sales Associates

Electrical Sales Associates (ESA),  a large independent rep in the Southeast, said in a press release that its new Nashville warehouse “dramatically increases inventory, speeds order fulfillment, and strengthens stocking support for customers across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.”

ESA also launched its all-new website, what it calls “an engaging, information-rich hub that opens the door to explore ESA’s trusted manufacturer partners, meet their dedicated team of experts, discover the company story and values, and connect with the people driving innovation across the Southeast. The new site can be found at www.esa-reps.com.

The agency also assumed exclusive representation of Southwire's Topaz lighting and electrical products line.  This addition brings Topaz's premium fittings, components and LED solutions under ESA's expert team.

"These strategic advances position ESA to deliver even greater speed, innovation and value to our partners," said Chris Templeton, CEO of Electrical Sales Associates, in the press release.

With over 40 years of experience, ESA says it continues to drive profitable growth through labor-saving electrical solutions in the dynamic and fast-growing Southeast market. The company is headquartered in Nashville and has an additional location in Atlanta to serve distributors, contractors, engineers and end users.

