NEMRA Makes Appointments to Board, NMG & Council

The National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA), Carmel, IN, is pleased to announce the appointment of four new officers to its Board of Directors and three new members to the Executive Committee of the NEMRA Manufacturers Group (NMG), effective February 12, 2026. The association also announced the members of its Strategic Advisory Council (SAC), which helps the association shape the vision and strategic pathways the NEMRA board of directors. The council is comprised of leaders representing both the manufacturers’ representative and manufacturing communities.

Board of Directors

NEMRA welcomes Bob Powell of DZ Cook (Hayward, CA); Bob Easterlin of Electra Sales of North Texas (Irving, TX); and Rick DeFazio of DeFazio (Glen Allen, VA) to its Board of Directors. In addition, NEMRA announced that Joe Saganowich, chief commercial officer of NSI — who has served on the NMG Executive Committee, including as its chair — will join the board as the manufacturer (NMG) member.

NMG Executive Committee

NEMRA also welcomes Scott Bausch, VP of Sales, Panduit; Troit Freeland, VP - Sales – Central Region, Hubbell Electrical Solutions; and Kevin Heffernan, president – Electrical, Zekelman Industries, to its NMG Executive Committee.

“Collaboration between representatives and manufacturers is critical for driving growth, strengthening market share, and fostering channel partnerships,” said Jim Johnson, NEMRA president and CEO, in the press release. “These new members bring a wealth of knowledge, vision, and energy that will greatly benefit the NMG Executive Committee and the manufacturer community it serves.”

Strategic Advisory Council

The Council’s membership includes the following industry leaders:

Larry Rodger, President, ELA + Synergy — NEMRA board chair; Chris Allshouse, president, McAuliffe; Corey Collins, Principal, Agents West; Brian Rooney, principal, Callas-Kingsley; Joe LiPuma, president, The Yusen MacPherson Group; Hagen Denton, principal, ELA + Synergy; Pete Jones, president, Nexus Power; Chris Marlow, senior VP- Sales, ABB; Rob Mondillo, VP Sales- Genlyte; Tom Click, president, Patriot Industries; Scott Bausch, VP, Panduit; and Matt Strand, president, Greaves.