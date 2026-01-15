Lester Sales to Buy Chicagoland’s Becker Sales Rep Firm

Lester Sales Co. Inc., Indianapolis, IN. will acquire Becker Sales Company Inc., a long‑established manufacturers’ representative serving the Chicagoland market. The transaction is scheduled to become effective Feb. 1, 2026. Becker Sales was founded in 1947 and has an office and warehouse in Elk Grove Village, IL.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Becker team into our organization,” said John Scott, CEO of Lester Sales Co., in the press release. “Bringing their long‑standing expertise and relationships into our agency makes us an even stronger regional partner, better positioned to help our manufacturers grow and to build long‑term value for our employee‑owners.”



Gary Block, president and current owner of Becker Sales, joined the organization in 1979 and will continue to lead the Chicago team. His leadership will help ensure continuity for customers and manufacturers as the two agencies work together to build a unified and strengthened presence in the region. The additional warehouse capacity will further enhance Lester Sales’ ability to serve customers in the northwest portion of its footprint.