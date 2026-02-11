NEMRA 2026 Conference in Orlando Attracts 2,100 Rep, Manufacturer and Industry Execs

NEMRA’s 2026 Annual Conference, held Feb. 8-Feb. 11 in Orlando, FL, topped 2,100 attendees, one of the largest attendance figures in years. Sessions were well-attended, as members appeared eager to learn how to maximize the sales opportunities available in data centers; how they can harness AI in their own businesses; and how to handle their digital product and sales data as efficiently as possible.

Futureview

Electri International’s Josh Bone gave NEMRA attendees a solid overview of the opportunities and challenges data centers offer independent reps and electrical manufacturers and that NEMRA reps, their manufacturers and contractors are in prime position to prosper in the Electrification Super-Cycle now sweeping the United States. “We are the bull in the bull market,” he said.

Bone also believes the sales opportunities in data centers will continue to be strong over the next few years and that contractors need to watch the growth of humanoid robots in the future because they are on track to transform warehouses and factory floors and the home.