Ewing-Foley Appoints Walter as VP of Commercial Electrical Sales

Ewing-Foley Inc. (EFI) (Cupertino, CA)

EFI appointed Andrew Walter as VP of Commercial Electrical Sales. This strategic addition reinforces EFI’s commitment to expanding its electrical business and enhancing its ability to support complex, multi-regional project opportunities, while consistently executing manufacturer initiatives across territories.

Walter will lead EFI’s commercial electrical sales strategy across the western United States, working closely with the company’s senior leadership team and territory sales managers to drive coordinated execution, deepen engagement with contractors and distributors, and expand EFI’s influence across large-scale construction, infrastructure and datacenter projects.

“As our customers and channel partners continue to expand beyond traditional geographic boundaries, the need for a more unified and coordinated approach to sales execution has never been greater,” said Scott Lessing, COO of Ewing Foley, in the press release. “Andrew brings the leadership, market insight and operational discipline needed to better align our teams and deliver consistent execution across regions.”

Positioning EFI for the Next Era of Project Pursuit

The electrical construction landscape continues to evolve rapidly. Contractors, distributors, end users and strategic accounts are increasingly operating across multiple regions while pursuing larger and more complex projects with tighter timelines and higher technical demands. EFI has been actively evolving its business to support this shift by:

Expanding its physical footprint across key Western, Central, and Gulf Coast markets

Investing in logistics, staging, warehousing and value-added services

Investing in commercial data, CRM and market intelligence capabilities

Enhancing project pursuit coordination across territories

Building greater alignment across strategic accounts and vertical markets

EFI said Walter’s appointment represents an important step in accelerating these initiatives. In his role, he will focus on:

Driving coordinated project pursuit strategy across territories

Aligning commercial electrical initiatives across EFI regions

Strengthening engagement with national and regional contractors

Supporting distribution and channel partner alignment

Expanding EFI’s presence in datacenter, infrastructure and large-scale commercial markets

Delivering Consistency at Scale

With offices across the Western and Gulf Coast regions of the United States and expanding operational capabilities, EFI is uniquely positioned to support customers whose businesses increasingly extend beyond traditional representative territory boundaries.

Walter will play a key role in helping EFI deliver:

Consistent manufacturer representation across markets

Coordinated sales execution for multi-region opportunities

Faster response times and improved project support

Deeper integration with distributor and contractor workflows

Greater visibility and coordination around strategic opportunities

“EFI has built a strong foundation with its people, manufacturer relationships, and market coverage,” said Walter in the press release. “I’m excited to help better align those strengths across the organization to support our partners and capitalize on the significant growth opportunities ahead.”

The employee-owned Ewing-Foley is a manufacturers’ representative firm specializing in electrical, networking and OEM solutions across the Gulf Coast, Central and Western United States. The company partners with leading manufacturers and distribution channels to deliver innovative solutions to contractors, end users, OEMs, and industrial markets.

As an employee-owned company, EFI combines entrepreneurial local market leadership with coordinated enterprise support across a rapidly evolving construction and infrastructure landscape. With a foundation in technical expertise, market intelligence and customer relationships, EFI supports a wide range of industries, including datacenters, infrastructure, energy, transportation, advanced manufacturing, and commercial construction.