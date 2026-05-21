Ewing Foley Names Scott Lessing President

Ewing Foley Inc. (EFI) (Cupertino, CA)

One of the nation’s most progressive manufacturers’ representatives appointed Robert Scott Lessing as president of the company. EFI serves the electrical, OEM, industrial and datacom markets across the Western, Southwestern, Gulf and Central United States.

Lessing succeeds Gary Lessing, who will continue in his role as CEO. Dick Foley, co-founder of EFI, will remain chairman of the board. Scott becomes only the fourth person to hold the title of president in the company’s 65-year history.

Scott Lessing began his career with EFI in 1991 in field sales and has spent more than three decades helping shape the company’s growth, culture and customer relationships. Throughout his tenure, he has held leadership roles across sales, operations and executive management, contributing significantly to EFI’s expansion and reputation throughout the industry. In addition to his role at EFI, Scott currently serves as treasurer on NEMRA’s Executive Committee.

As president, he will oversee the company’s strategic direction, sales organization, operational performance, and continued investment in customer and manufacturer partnerships.

Founded in 1962, Ewing Foley partners with manufacturers and distributors to deliver technical expertise, market leadership and customer-focused solutions across a broad range of industries.