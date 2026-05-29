Electra Sales Takes on Custom Switchgear Provider

Electra Sales now represents High Power Products, Huber Heights, OH, across north Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, northern Mississippi, and northwest Louisiana.

HPP designs and builds custom-engineered low- and medium-voltage switchgear, transformers and Arcteq arc flash protection systems. Electra Sales says they're delivering in roughly half the lead time of the traditional switchgear market.

According to the Electra Sales press release, with data centers healthcare, and industrial projects continuing to fight extended equipment lead times, a U.S-based manufacturer turning shop drawings in under a day is a valuable partner.