Electra Sales Takes on Custom Switchgear Provider

High Power Products specializes in designing low- and medium-voltage switchgear, transformer, and Arcteq arc flash protection systems for critical infrastructure projects in the data center, healthcare and industrial markets.
May 29, 2026
Add Us On Google
High Power Products
6a19f431fd0466e26e918b48 Electraproducts High Powr Produccts

Electra Sales now represents High Power Products, Huber Heights, OH, across north Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, northern Mississippi, and northwest Louisiana.

HPP designs and builds custom-engineered low- and medium-voltage switchgear, transformers and Arcteq arc flash protection systems. Electra Sales says they're delivering in roughly half the lead time of the traditional switchgear market. 

According to the Electra Sales press release, with data centers healthcare, and industrial projects continuing to fight extended equipment lead times, a U.S-based manufacturer turning shop drawings in under a day is a valuable partner.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

EW's 2026 Top 100: A Sneak Preview
Border States to Leave Affiliated Distributors
Compare Conduit & Piping Support Solutions
Sponsored
Get Utility Project Solutions
Sponsored