Classic Wire & Cable Appoints Reps to Cover CO, WY, NE & Northern IL

Classic Wire & Cable (CWC) appointed Peak Electrical Sales (PES) and Pearson-Becker to as representatives. Effective immediately, PES will represent CWC throughout Colorado, eastern Wyoming, and western Nebraska, while Pearson-Becker will represent CWC across northern Illinois.

According to the press release, PES and Pearson-Becker bring extensive industry knowledge and a customer-focused approach to their respective markets. With deep roots in their respective markets, both agencies understand the challenges and opportunities facing today's distributors and contractors.

CWC said that through these partnerships, customers across both regions will benefit from enhanced local support back by its inventory, value-added services and commitment to delivering high-quality wire and cable products.

“We're excited to welcome Peak Electrical Sales and Pearson Becker to the Classic team,” said Matthew Merritt, VP of CWC, in the press release. “Both agencies have established themselves as trusted resources in their markets, and we're confident their local expertise will help strengthen our presence and create new opportunities for growth. We look forward to building on that momentum together.”