Kidde Announces New Reps for Parts of IL and Northwest IN & Five Southern States

The Agency Sales. Fire safety manufacturer Kidde signed on The Agency Sales as its manufacturer representative across Chicago and northwest Indiana, and Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions as its manufacturers’ representative across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The Agency Sales will also represent Edwards Signaling, a supplier of signaling and life-safety products. Founded in 2019, The Agency Sales established itself with its service for the Chicagoland, northwest Indiana, and central Illinois markets. It has dedicated electrical and lighting divisions, represents a roster of well-known manufacturers and brings strong relationships across the region's distributor, contractor, and specifier communities.

"The Agency Sales has built an impressive presence in one of the country's most important electrical markets in a short amount of time," said Matt Piotrowski, senior director, U.S. Commercial Sales, Kidde, in the press release. "Their dual expertise in electrical and lighting, combined with the strength of their team, makes them a strong partner as we grow Kidde's commercial business and Edwards Signaling in the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana markets."

The Agency Sales' two-division structure allows the firm to serve a wide cross-section of customers with category-specific knowledge and tailored support. “We’re excited to announce our partnership with Kidde Global Solutions and the addition of Kidde & Edwards Signaling solutions to our line card,” said Andrew Gibson, principal at The Agency, in the release. “Our tagline — “Sales Thru Solutions” — is more than just words. It’s the approach we bring to every customer relationship and project opportunity.”

The partnership became effective June 1.