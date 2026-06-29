Kidde Announces New Reps for Parts of IL and Northwest IN & Five Southern States
Key Highlights
- Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions brings over 40 years of electrical market experience across eight states, supporting Kidde’s expansion in the South and Southeast regions.
- The Agency Sales’s dual-division structure allows tailored support for diverse customer needs, enhancing service quality.
The Agency Sales. Fire safety manufacturer Kidde signed on The Agency Sales as its manufacturer representative across Chicago and northwest Indiana, and Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions as its manufacturers’ representative across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
The Agency Sales will also represent Edwards Signaling, a supplier of signaling and life-safety products. Founded in 2019, The Agency Sales established itself with its service for the Chicagoland, northwest Indiana, and central Illinois markets. It has dedicated electrical and lighting divisions, represents a roster of well-known manufacturers and brings strong relationships across the region's distributor, contractor, and specifier communities.
"The Agency Sales has built an impressive presence in one of the country's most important electrical markets in a short amount of time," said Matt Piotrowski, senior director, U.S. Commercial Sales, Kidde, in the press release. "Their dual expertise in electrical and lighting, combined with the strength of their team, makes them a strong partner as we grow Kidde's commercial business and Edwards Signaling in the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana markets."
The Agency Sales' two-division structure allows the firm to serve a wide cross-section of customers with category-specific knowledge and tailored support. “We’re excited to announce our partnership with Kidde Global Solutions and the addition of Kidde & Edwards Signaling solutions to our line card,” said Andrew Gibson, principal at The Agency, in the release. “Our tagline — “Sales Thru Solutions” — is more than just words. It’s the approach we bring to every customer relationship and project opportunity.”
The partnership became effective June 1.
Hossley Lighting & Power Solutions. With more than forty years in the electrical space and representation of over three hundred manufacturers across eight states in the South and Southeast, Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions brings deep market expertise and longstanding distributor, contractor and specifier relationships that position Kidde's fire safety product line for accelerated growth in the region.
"Hossley's reputation, regional reach, and decades of experience in the electrical channel make them an ideal partner as we continue to expand Kidde and Edwards Signaling’s presence in the commercial market," said Matt Piotrowski, senior director, U.S. Commercial Sales, Kidde. "We're excited to work alongside their team to bring our trusted fire safety solutions to more customers across the South and Southeast."
Hossley's team supports a broad customer base spanning distributors, electrical contractors, engineers, and end users, with a service-first approach that has defined the firm since its founding.
"Kidde is a name that has stood for fire safety leadership for more than a century, and we're proud to add their commercial product line to our portfolio," said Don Henderson, President & CEO at Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions, in the press release "Our customers across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi will benefit from local access to Kidde's solutions, backed by the responsive support associated with HLPS.
The partnership went into effect June 1.