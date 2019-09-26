Sonnhalter Partners with Habitat for Humanity

Sonnhalter, a communications firm marketing to professional tradesmen in the construction, industrial and MRO markets, recently partnered with the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity for the tenth year in a row during its Sonnhalter Tool Drive. Throughout the month of August, they collected $28,000 worth of tools and building materials.

Organizations, businesses and residents were encouraged to donate new and gently used tools, as well as building materials, furniture and appliances, to Sonnhalter to help benefit Habitat for Humanity’s cause of eliminating substandard housing and homelessness.

“Cleveland Habitat for Humanity eagerly awaits Sonnhalter’s annual Tool Drive,” said John Habat, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, in the press release. “It replenishes our inventory and generates revenues to support our affordable homeownership program.”

“Every year, we at Sonnhalter are inspired and uplifted by the generosity of our great community in its efforts to help those in need with donated tools and building materials,” said Matt Sonnhalter, vision architect at Sonnhalter. “We would like to thank our clients, partners and community members for their continued support in helping Sonnhalter raise nearly $280,000 over the past decade towards a great cause.”

All donations that Sonnhalter collected benefits the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. The donated items will be used for Habitat for Humanity projects or will be sold at one of the organization’s ReStores, recycled building materials or home furnishings stores. Proceeds from the ReStore sales are used to help Habitat build and rehabilitate homes for those in need.