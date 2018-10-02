TriBuild Bolsters Executive Team to Grow in Construction Tech Space

TriBuild Inc., Boulder, CO, a new player in the construction technology space with a focus on the electrical and mechanical trades, announced yesterday that electrical industry veteran Anthony Dubreville and construction tech industry veteran Patrick Bohle have joined the company. Bohle, a former CEO of PERI Formwork, and Dubreville, a former CEO of Trade Service, a Trimble company, joined with Brad Couper, a former CEO of simPRO Software, to bring over 80 years of combined professional experience in construction technology. Tod Moore, another Trade Service veteran with decades of experience in the electrical market, also joined the Tribuild team as director of business development.

Founded in June 2018, TriBuild’s founders started the business because they saw a new opportunity to help electrical and mechanical companies and other global construction clients overcome skilled labor shortages and harness significant technology advancements to increase accuracy, boost productivity and optimize profitability. TriBuild will focus on delivering technology-enabled hardware and software-as-a-service solutions for the global commercial construction industry. TriBuild’s Field Solutions Division is distributing a full line of robotic total stations, 3D Laser Scanning, field software and services to enable significant field productivity in the mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection trades. One of its partner companies serving this area, Topcon, exhibited at this week’s NECA Show in Philadelphia, PA.

“After founding TriBuild’s Field Solutions business, I believe that our company has the opportunity to affect our clients’ businesses with a broader set of technologies and solutions. I am really excited to have both Tony and Pat join as management of TriBuild to extend our experience set and subsequent industry aspirations,” said Brad Couper, TriBuild’s president in the press release. Anthony Dubreville was appointed as our executive chairman and Patrick Bohle was appointed as our chief executive officer.”

The press release said that collectively, TriBuild’s management team has held executive positions with both public and private construction technology firms and has executed more than 45 mergers and acquisitions in excess of $1.4 billion of value. Leveraging the deep domain experience of its management team, TriBuild intends to build, distribute, and acquire technologies that will drive productivity changes throughout the construction workflow.

In a separate announcement on Sept. 27, Applied Software, a systems integrator for the MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing), architectural, engineering, construction, fabrication and manufacturing industries, said it would be working with TriBuild. The press release said, “In combination with the newly announced Applied Software sister company, eVolve Software, this partnership to collaborate in the MEP construction market will further the goal of transforming workarounds into true workflows.”