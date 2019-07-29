Barton Takes On New Role at Motion Industries

Motion Industries Inc. (Birmingham, AL): Jeremy Barton will be VP of the company’s West Group – effective Aug. 1. He has more than 20 years of experience in a variety of key roles within Motion Industries. He has worked as an industry sales manager (Mining), and branch manager (Salt Lake City), as well as providing technical, sales, and operations guidance for the company’s growing Industrial Services platform in the West. In 2016, he was promoted to his most recent position as Mountain Division sales manager.