Dakota Supply Group (DSG) (Plymouth, MN): Brandon Swenson will lead DSG’s Bismarck, ND, team in all day-to-day branch operations. Swenson joined DSG in 2012 as a warehouse associate, and was promoted to the inside sales team in 2016. Throughout the course of his career, Swenson has been heavily involved in training new DSG employee owners, both on the operations and sales sides of the business.