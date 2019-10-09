Ehrhardt Joins DDS as Director of Global Sales

Distributor Data Solutions (DDS) (Salt Lake City, UT): Colleen Ehrhardt has joined DDS as director of global sales, where she will spearhead efforts to build relationships with DDS’ current and prospective customers in the distribution industry.

Prior to joining DDS, Ehrhardt was with Snap36, the market leader for interactive 360-degree photography, for nearly 10 years, where she served as director of global strategic ccounts most recently, and irector of Sasles prior to that. Ehrhardt played a key role in Snap36’s swift growth over the past decade, helping revolutionize the online interactive customer experience for manufacturers, distributors and retailers across multiple verticals. She helped launch the company’s offerings within the electrical industry for B2B e-commerce.

“As a veteran of the B2B e-commerce industry, Colleen is especially familiar with the impact that enriched product content —like Snap36’s 360-degree and three-dimensional product views—can have on the customer’s buying journey,” said DDS President Matt Christensen in the press release. “We are thrilled to bring her on board to help us manage the volume of manufacturers and distributors we are talking to about our solutions.”

Ehrhardt will be based out of Chicago, giving Salt Lake City-based DDS a presence farther east in the U.S., and she will be instrumental in helping DDS expand and serve customers globally. In addition to its growing presence in North America, DDS is already working with several manufacturers and distributors in Europe through their involvement with IMELCO, the largest marketing group of independent electrical wholesalers in the world.

DDS currently works with more than 300 manufacturers (representing over 1,800 brands) serving the electrical, lighting, solar, plumbing, HVAC, tool, industrial supply and automation markets. Its distributor customers include 14 of the Top 20 electrical distributors in the U.S. on Electrical Wholesaling’s Top 200 ranking, as well as several big-name retail and e-commerce outlets.