Menu
BSE_colocate1025
News>People

Evans and Stauffer Take On New Roles at Border States Electric

Evans spent the last 22 years in the electrical and industrial distribution industry most recently with Sonepar. Stauffer began his career in 1993 as a staff engineer with Power Line Supply Co., where he most recently served as president and was responsible for overseeing operations, including account management, customer service, supply chain and warehousing.

Border States (Fargo, ND): Ryan Evans has been named vice president of Sales and Marketing – Construction. Evans is responsible for growing the construction market and developing strategies and initiatives to meet customer business challenges. Evans spent the last 22 years in the electrical and industrial distribution industry and is joining Border States most recently from Sonepar where he served as vice president of sales for World Electric. Starting in the

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Frank_Orbit2
Frank Joins Orbit Industries as Salesperson for Bay Area
Feb 02, 2019
Chris Veira and Harold Thompson, Fulham Co.
Fulham Names New Leaders for Distribution Sales and North American OEM Sales
Jan 30, 2019
WatsonDSG1025
Watson Joins DSG Board of Directors
Jan 23, 2019
Bailey_Turtle_Hughess1025
Bailey Joins Turtle & Hughes as New York Regional Credit Manager
Jan 22, 2019