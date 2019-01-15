Evans and Stauffer Take On New Roles at Border States Electric

Border States (Fargo, ND): Ryan Evans has been named vice president of Sales and Marketing – Construction. Evans is responsible for growing the construction market and developing strategies and initiatives to meet customer business challenges. Evans spent the last 22 years in the electrical and industrial distribution industry and is joining Border States most recently from Sonepar where he served as vice president of sales for World Electric. Starting in the
