Hernandez Takes On New Roles at Summit

Summit Electric Supply (Albuquerque, NM): Sheila Hernandez has been named the new Vice President, Chief Information and Technology Officer for Summit Electric Supply. Hernandez joined Summit in 1987 as a student intern in a part-time marketing role while completing her undergraduate degree at the University of New Mexico. After moving into a full-time position and earning her MBA Hernandez rose through the company’s marketing organization to Vice President of
