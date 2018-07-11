Menu
NSi_Colin_Smith_
News>People

NSi Industries Appoints Colin Smith as Territory Account Manager - Chesapeake Region

Smith will develop and execute national sales strategy and help expand NSi’s product offering in the Chesapeake region.

NSi Industries (Huntersville, NC): Colin Smith has been named as the new territory account manager for Maryland and northern Virginia, where he will develop and execute national sales strategy and help expand the company’s product offering in the Chesapeake region. Smith’s recent experience includes working in operations and sales management with electrical industry companies including City Electric Co., Joseph E. Biden Sales Corp. and Klein Tools. He received his bachelor’s degree from Philadelphia University.

TAGS: Virginia
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Priority-Tully-Petersen854
Priority Wire & Cable Hires Tully-Petersen as National Sales Manager for Canada
Jul 16, 2018
IM Supply Hires McGowan as Director of National Account Sales
Jul 13, 2018
Rob Taylor Named President of Sonepar USA, Cook Leaves Company to Pursue Other Interests
Jul 11, 2018
Todd_Albright_Orbit
Orbit Industries Hires Todd Albright as Director of Prefabricated Assembly Services
Jul 10, 2018