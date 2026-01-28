EW Chats with Industry Veteran Greg Knowles About His First Book
Background
- Knowles hopes his new book will help other distributors make smarter business decisions, navigate the tough calls and build a path to profitable growth
- He founded ATI Electrical in 2005, an electrical distributor with a specialty in providing temporary power solutions, portable power, customized switchgear and critical power solutions and cable repair to customers in the marine, mining and entertainment industries. Greg currently serves as a board member for the company.
- Some of the high-profile jobs ATI worked on in Las Vegas included the MGM Sphere, T-Mobile Arena, Resorts World, Las Vegas Water District and Durango Station in Las Vegas.
