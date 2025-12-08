WESCO's Sean Grasby Speaks Out on Helping Contractors Harness the Tools of Digital Commerce

Electrical Wholesaling got the chance to chat with Sean Grasby at the most recent NECA show about the digital transformation of the electrical construction industry, and we could tell from the get-go that he was genuinely excited about the opportunities and challenges for Wesco and about the company’s package of digital tools to help them be more productive on job-sites.

As you will learn in this podcast, he strives to “meet customers where they are” on technology, and believes AI will help them run their businesses more profitably and efficiently as they learn to harness its potential. He also believes AI will help Wesco provide more insightful product information and marketing tools for customers.

Sean’ diverse background in both the U.S. and Canadian electrical market, other distribution industries and the auto industry over the past 20 years give him a unique perspective on the electrical business. He currently serves as the senior VP & general manager - U.S. Construction and Wesco Energy Solutions. Previously serving as president of EECOL Electric in Canada, Sean guided the organization's strategic direction for the past five years.

Sean also served as president and CEO of Xperigo, where he managed mobility solutions for automotive partners, and also had senior leadership roles at Grainger Canada’s Customer Solutions Group and engineering and leadership roles in the automotive sector with Cooper-Standard Automotive and Travos Automotive.

Sean also currently serves on the board of governors and Risk and Audit Committee for the Alberta Motor Association (AMA), has been a mentor with Futurpreneur, and an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Ivey Business School at Western University for the last decade. He has a bachelor’s of science degree from the New York Institute of Technology and an MBA from Western University’s Ivey School of Business in Ontario, Canada.