WESCO's Sean Grasby Speaks Out on Helping Contractors Harness the Tools of Digital Commerce

Dec. 8, 2025
2 min read

Key Highlights

  • Sean emphasizes the importance of meeting customers where they are in their technological journey to improve service and engagement.
  • He believes AI will significantly enhance operational efficiency, profitability, and provide more insightful product and marketing information.
  • With a background spanning the U.S. and Canadian markets, Sean offers a unique perspective on industry trends and digital transformation.
  • Sean’s leadership experience includes roles in electrical, automotive, and distribution industries, enriching his strategic approach to innovation.
© Endeavor Business Media & Wesco
Wesco's Sean Grasby
Wesco
Wesco's Sean Grasby

Wesco's Sean Grasby

Electrical Wholesaling got the chance to chat with Sean Grasby at the most recent NECA show about the digital transformation of the electrical construction industry, and we could tell from the get-go that he was genuinely excited about the opportunities and challenges for Wesco and about the company’s package of digital tools to help them be more productive on job-sites.

As you will learn in this podcast, he strives to “meet customers where they are” on technology,  and believes AI will help them run their businesses more profitably and efficiently as they learn to harness its potential.  He also believes AI will help Wesco provide more insightful product information and marketing tools for customers.

Sean’ diverse background in both the U.S. and Canadian electrical market, other distribution industries and the auto industry over the past 20 years give him a unique perspective on the electrical business. He currently serves as the senior VP & general manager - U.S. Construction and Wesco Energy Solutions. Previously serving as president of EECOL Electric in Canada, Sean guided the organization's strategic direction for the past five years.

Sean also served as president and CEO of Xperigo, where he managed mobility solutions for automotive partners, and also had senior leadership roles at Grainger Canada’s Customer Solutions Group and engineering and leadership roles in the automotive sector with Cooper-Standard Automotive and Travos Automotive.

Sean also currently serves on the board of governors and Risk and Audit Committee for the Alberta Motor Association (AMA), has been a mentor with Futurpreneur, and an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Ivey Business School at Western University for the last decade. He has a bachelor’s of science degree from the New York Institute of Technology and an MBA from Western University’s Ivey School of Business in Ontario, Canada.

About the Author

Jim Lucy
Email

Jim Lucy

Editor-in-Chief

Over the past 40-plus years, hundreds of Jim’s articles have been published in Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing newsletter on topics such as the impact of amazonsupply.com and other new competitors on the electrical market’s channels of distribution, energy-efficient lighting and renewables, and local market economics. In addition to his published work, Jim regularly gives presentations on these topics to C-suite executives, industry groups and investment analysts.

He recently launched a new subscription-based data product for Electrical Marketing that offers electrical sales potential estimates and related market data for more than 300 metropolitan areas, and in 1999 he published his first book, “The Electrical Marketer’s Survival Guide” for electrical industry executives looking for an overview of key market trends.

While managing Electrical Wholesaling’s editorial operations, Jim and the publication’s staff won several Jesse H. Neal awards for editorial excellence, the highest honor in the business press, and numerous national and regional awards from the American Society of Business Press Editors. He has a master’s degree in Communications and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, N.J. (now Rowan University).

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Electrical Wholesaling's 2025 Top 100 Electrical Distributors
What’s New with Top 100 Distributors
How Utilities Buried in Fiberglass Conduit Protect the Infrastructure We Depend On
Sponsored
Case Study: Major Auto EV Plant
Sponsored