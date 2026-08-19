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Around the Circuit
EW Executive Insights Podcast: Rexel USA's Roger Little
In this Electrical Wholesaling Executive Insights podcast, Rexel USA’s Roger Little offers an update on how the company’s recent acquisitions will provide deeper coverage in key metropolitan areas.
Aug. 19, 2026
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