EW Executive Insights Podcast: Rexel USA's Roger Little

In this Electrical Wholesaling Executive Insights podcast, Rexel USA’s Roger Little offers an update on how the company’s recent acquisitions will provide deeper coverage in key metropolitan areas.
Aug. 19, 2026
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