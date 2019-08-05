EW's LED Lighting Picks for August, 2019

Congratulations to the product managers and marketing teams from Appleton Lighting/Emerson, Dialight, Earthtronics, ESL Vision, Focal Point, Litetronics, Nora Lighting, Sun Valley Lighting, Tivoli Lighting and Werma for having their products selected in this month's LED Lighting Picks.

Do you have a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and high resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling, at [email protected].