EW's Top 10 Product Picks for July, 2018

Congratulations to the product managers and marketing teams from CBS ArcSafe, Klein Tools, Lighting Science, Litetronics, Lumastream, LumenFocus, MaxLite, Stahlin Enclosures, WAC Lighting and Wiegmann/Hubbell for having their products selected for this month EW’s Top 10 Product Picks.

Congratulations to the product managers and marketing teams from CBS ArcSafe, Klein Tools, Lighting Science, Litetronics, Lumastream, LumenFocus, MaxLite, Stahlin Enclosures, WAC Lighting and Wiegmann/Hubbell for having their products selected for this month EW’s Top 10 Product Picks.

If you would like to submit your company’s product for a future Top 10 Picks, please send a brief description of the product and a high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) of it to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling’s content director at [email protected].