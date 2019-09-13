Skip navigation
EW's LED Lighting Picks for September, 2019

A collage of EW's September LED product picks
Congratulations to the project managers and marketing teams of Aeon, Douglas Lighting Controls, EarthTronics, G&G Industrial Lighting, Klein Tools, MaxLite, Prescolite, TAMCO, Tivo Lighting and WAC Landscape Lighting for having their products selected for this month's LED Lighting Picks.

Do you have a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and a high resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling, at [email protected].

