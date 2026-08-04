Yusen MacPherson Group’s Greenwood Joins NEMRA’s Strategic Advisory Council

Matt Greenwood, Yusen MacPherson Group, Burlington, MA, was appointed to NEMRA’s Strategic Advisory Council for the 2026-2027 term. The Council helps shape the vision and strategic pathways that support the board of directors for the National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA).

The Yusen MacPherson Group serves New England and upstate/northern New York. The company was founded through the 2025 merger of Yusen Associates and A.A. MacPherson Co. Founded in 1927, Yusen Associates grew through acquisitions, partnerships, and a strong focus on lighting, expanding to 150 employees across three divisions (Yusen, Illuminate, and Strateres). A.A. MacPherson Co., founded in 1940, built a trusted reputation across New England with a successful utility division.