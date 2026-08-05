CMP Partners with Salex in Southern Ontario

CMP Products, a global cable management solution manufacturer, has partnered with Salex, which it says is southern Ontario’s largest manufacturers’ agent.

Headquartered in the UK, with offices around the globe including Edmonton and Houston, CMP Products’ product portfolio – including cable glands, cable cleats and cable lugs – will now be available through Salex.

According to the press release, the strategic partnership boosts CMPs position in the North American market and supports Salex’s expansion into the industrial products market. Speaking about the partnership, Jamie Hughes, regional manager of the Americas at CMP Products, said in the press release, “Ontario’s growth in EV, critical minerals and energy is accelerating demand for safe, reliable power and connectivity in harsh environments, and we see Salex and CMP playing a pivotal role in this.

Ben Fischer, principle at Salex, said in the release, “As demand continues to grow across sectors such as EV, energy and industrial manufacturing, this partnership enables us to further strengthen our electrical offering and support customers with reliable, safety-critical solutions.

Established in 1957, CMP is part of the British Engines Group. As a global manufacturer and supplier of cable glands, cleats, and accessories, the business serves customers across a wide range of industries including marine, oil and gas, renewable energy, rail, and industrial markets. Headquartered in the UK, CMP is recognized for its engineering expertise, product quality, and commitment to safety, innovation, and compliance with international standards.

For further information on CMP Products visit www.cmp-products.com.