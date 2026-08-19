ASA Electrical Solutions Transitions to the Next Generation of Leadership

ASA Electrical Solutions (ASA), Golden, CO, announced that founder Dick Stone has retired after 45 years in the electrical industry, including 21 years leading ASA. Effective August 1, new leadership has taken the helm: Joe Stone, president, Rocky Mountain Division, and Brett Bennett, president, Southwest Division.

Dick Stone began his career at Emerson Appleton, spending 15 years with the company and advancing from a trainee role in Houston to National VP of Sales in Chicago. He went on to lead Rexel Ryall's sales operations in the Denver metro area for nine years before founding ASA in 2005 as an electrical manufacturers' representative agency serving Colorado and Wyoming.

Joe Stone joined ASA in 2013. In 2017, ASA merged with Brett Bennett's Critical Power Solutions (CPS), expanding the company's footprint into Arizona, New Mexico and Las Vegas.

Today, ASA represents product lines across a territory stretching from the Rocky Mountains to the West Coast, including Hawaii. Key lines represented include Hubbell Electrical Solutions brands — Raco, Acme, Wiegmann, Killark, and Hubbell Wiring Device - Kellems (New Mexico only) — along with Eaton Power Quality products, RYMCO Conduit, SP Products, American Lighting, EiKO Lighting, and Halco Lighting.

Said Joe Stone in the press release, "Brett and I intend to carry on the legacy Dick built through years of hard work, strategic thinking, and strong relationships — including the sales team of top performers he hired and developed.

We're excited to take ASA to even greater heights with the incredible team we've built — big enough to compete at the highest level, nimble enough to still give every customer and manufacturer the attention they deserve,” added Brett Bennett. “Joe and I are calling it now: the future of this company is absolutely electric."