Classic Wire & Cable appoints Curtis Stout Co. as Rep

Stout has over 70 years in the electrical industry as a rep.

Classic Wire & Cable appointed Curtis Stout Co. as its representative for western Tennessee, northern Mississippi and Arkansas. Stout has over 70 years in the electrical industry as a repIn other news at Classic Wire & Cable, the company recently opened a 350,000-sq-ft distribution facility in Mechanicsburg, PA. The facility includes five cutting lines which will greatly reduce lead times and improve service to our customers. The facility will ship orders direct as well as supply product to our sales representative warehouses across the country.   

