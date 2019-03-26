DOE Funds $36 Million in Research on Advanced Technologies for Solar Integration

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected up to $36 million in research projects aimed at advancing solar energy’s role in the electricity grid. Six universities and Siemens Corp.’s corporate technology office in Princeton, NJ, were selected for funding of $1 million to $5 million for their research proposals.
