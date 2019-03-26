Menu
solar panels chuyu/iStock/Getty Imags Plus
Green Market>Solar

DOE Funds $36 Million in Research on Advanced Technologies for Solar Integration

The technologies seek to enable grid operators to integrate increasing amounts of solar generation onto the grid.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected up to $36 million in research projects aimed at advancing solar energy’s role in the electricity grid. Six universities and Siemens Corp.’s corporate technology office in Princeton, NJ, were selected for funding of $1 million to $5 million for their research proposals.

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Green Market
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Solar_NREL_20302.jpg
DOE to Fund $36 Million in Solar Research Projects
Mar 26, 2019
General Electric logo black background
GE Gathers Its Renewables Into One Business
Jan 31, 2019
Van_Meter_Solar.jpg
Van Meter Helps Iowa Homeowner Slash Electricity Bill with New Solar Installation
Dec 18, 2018
tesla_Solar_roof_1024
Sales of Tesla's Solar Roofs Slow to Materialize
Sep 24, 2018