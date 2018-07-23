Menu
Solar power in India Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Green Market>Solar

Two Colorado Springs Solar Projects to Provide 30,000 Homes with Electricity

The projects will be operational in 2019 and 2020.

The Colorado Springs Independent recently posted that the city's local utility recently signed two deals to power a total of 30,000 more homes with solar power. According to the post, "Colorado Springs Utilities recently signed contracts for two solar energy projects totaling 95 megawatts, enough to power 30,000 homes annually. The Palmer Solar Project and Grazing Yak Project will increase the Springs Utilities solar energy production to 130 megawatts when both projects are online by the end of 2020." 

 

 

