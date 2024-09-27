Allied Moulded Products Features All-New Adjustable Fiberglass Outlet Box, an EV Game Changer

BRYAN, Ohio– Allied Moulded Products, Inc. is excited to feature the release of their latest addition to the SLIDERBOX® family, the 2302-ABKSC, a 2-gang follow up to the innovative 1099-AB Adjustable Fiberglass Outlet Box. This game changing product is UL® listed and has a 2-hour wall fire rating, making it a safe and reliable choice for electrical installations.

The newest addition to the SLIDERBOX® family, the 2302-ABKSC is revolutionizing the industry and the world of EV chargers as the only two gang adjustable outlet box made from Allied Moulded’s patented fiberglass material. With unmatched strength and durability, the 2302-ABKSC will not warp or hourglass like some plastic boxes, even in extreme heat. And with an industry-leading internal volume of 42.5 in3, this box has plenty of space for heavy duty wiring for large appliances such as ranges, dryers, and the increasingly popular EV chargers.

The 2302-ABKSC was also built with convenience in mind. It’s lightweight and easy to handle and includes both a steel clamp and Speed “K” KlampsTM to secure wiring for faster installation and a no-cost way of meeting National Electrical Code requirements. Because of the properties of Allied Moulded’s fiberglass material, when installed maintaining a 3” horizontal separation and following local building codes, the 2302-ABKSC does not require putty or sound pads to be added, saving contractors valuable time and money, not to mention the mess! Perhaps most notable about the 2302-ABKSC is its adjustable features. Contractors love the convenience of the single screw adjustment and the ability to adjust the box after drywall and other wall substrates have been installed. With the ability to travel a full 2”, this box has the highest adjustability range on the market, making it the perfect solution for varying thickness of drywall, plywood, backsplashes, stone, brick and more!