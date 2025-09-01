Allied Moulded Products Expands Its Innovative Vapor Seal® flexBOX® Line
Key Highlights
- New Vapor Seal® flexBOX® models exceed 2024 IECC air-leakage standards.
- Patent-pending tapered flange ensures airtight seal without extra adhesives.
- Expanded line includes 2-gang and multiple ceiling box options.
- Energy Star–ready designs improve HERS scores and qualify for tax credits.
- Enhanced homeowner comfort with draft reduction, moisture control, and soundproofing.
Bryan, Ohio – Energy efficiency in residential construction is no longer just a market preference—it’s a requirement. With the 2024 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) now in effect, builders and contractors face higher standards for limiting air leakage and improving overall building performance. To help meet these evolving demands, Allied Moulded Products, Inc. has expanded its Vapor Seal® flexBOX® line, delivering air-sealed solutions that not only meet but exceed the latest energy codes.
Meeting the Demands of New Energy Codes
The 2024 IECC raises the bar on home energy performance, emphasizing tighter building envelopes, better insulation, and reduced air leakage. Electrical boxes—often overlooked sources of infiltration—are now squarely in focus. Under the updated code, outlet and ceiling boxes must meet NEMA OS-4 standards, which allow no more than 2.0 CFM of air leakage at 1.57 psf.
Allied Moulded’s Vapor Seal® products surpass these requirements, achieving industry-leading results of less than 1.0 CFM air loss rating—a performance benchmark that sets them apart from other air-sealed options.
For builders, this means fewer inspection issues, simplified compliance, and homes that perform better in energy audits and HERS (Home Energy Rating System) scoring.
Expanding the flexBOX® Vapor Seal® Line
Building on the success of the P-221NV, Allied Moulded has added a new 2-gang electrical box and multiple ceiling box configurations. These additions provide greater flexibility for residential projects ranging from single-family builds to multi-unit developments.
Every model in the expanded line features:
- Patent-pending tapered flange design: Ensures a reliable, airtight seal against vapor barriers and drywall, eliminating the need for additional adhesives.
- Self-sealing elastomeric knockouts: Maintain integrity of the seal whether wires are inserted or removed.
- Compliance that exceeds NEMA OS-4: Helping builders future-proof projects against code changes.
“As more areas of the United States continue to adopt energy-saving opportunities, the Vapor Seal® product line continues to expand to meet these needs,” said Jeff Parker, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Allied Moulded. “Our solutions exceed code requirements and enable contractors to deliver homes that qualify for Energy Star ratings and rebates.”
Beyond Compliance: Energy Star Incentives
In addition to satisfying code requirements, Vapor Seal® boxes can help builders tap into Energy Star certification benefits. Energy Star homes are not only more marketable to eco-conscious buyers but may also qualify for tax credits up to $2,500 for single-family or multi-family residences.
Air-sealed boxes play a crucial role in achieving these certifications by reducing air infiltration, improving HERS scores, and creating healthier, more comfortable living environments.
The Real-World Benefits of Air-Sealed Electrical Boxes
While code compliance is essential, the true value of Vapor Seal® solutions lies in the tangible benefits they bring to homeowners:
- Comfort: Tighter boxes minimize drafts from outlets and ceiling fixtures, improving temperature consistency across rooms.
- Efficiency: Reduced air leakage lowers heating and cooling demands, cutting energy costs for residents.
- Moisture Protection: Prevents warm, humid air from leaking into colder areas like attics, reducing risks of condensation, mold, and structural damage.
- Noise Control: With many models meeting or exceeding STC ratings of 54–55 dB, air-sealed boxes also help dampen sound transmission between walls—an advantage especially appreciated in multi-family settings.
Supporting Contractors Through Change
Navigating shifting codes and certification programs can be overwhelming, but Allied Moulded has positioned itself as a partner to builders and contractors. By providing Vapor Seal® products that outperform minimum standards, the company helps eliminate guesswork and inspection risks.
Practical guidance includes:
- Check Local Adoption: Not all states adopt the IECC at the same pace, but air-sealed boxes are beneficial regardless.
- Plan Ahead: Multi-gang and ceiling applications require the right product fit. Allied Moulded’s expanding flexBOX® lineup ensures options for a variety of layouts.
- Document Compliance: OS-4 certifications and product specs simplify inspection and Energy Star verification.
- Promote Green Features: Builders can highlight Vapor Seal® installations as part of their “green building” story, appealing to today’s energy-conscious buyers.
A Legacy of Innovation
Founded in 1958, Allied Moulded Products has long been a leader in the design and production of nonmetallic electrical boxes and enclosures. With a reputation for innovation in materials and design, the company’s products offer:
- Increased strength with reduced weight
- Resistance to corrosion, UV, and conductivity
- Durability in demanding residential and industrial applications
- Ease of installation for contractors in the field
The expansion of the Vapor Seal® flexBOX® line is another step in this tradition—proof of Allied Moulded’s commitment to advancing energy efficiency and contractor success.
Conclusion: Future-Proofing Residential Construction
The drive toward tighter, more efficient homes will only intensify in the coming years. Builders who adopt air-sealed solutions like Allied Moulded’s Vapor Seal® flexBOX® line are better positioned to navigate evolving codes, deliver superior comfort, and unlock financial incentives tied to energy efficiency.
Whether you’re developing single-family residences or constructing multi-unit complexes, Vapor Seal® provides an air-sealed solution that exceeds expectations—today and tomorrow.