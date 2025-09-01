Allied Moulded Products Expands Its Innovative Vapor Seal® flexBOX® Line

Bryan, Ohio – Energy efficiency in residential construction is no longer just a market preference—it’s a requirement. With the 2024 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) now in effect, builders and contractors face higher standards for limiting air leakage and improving overall building performance. To help meet these evolving demands, Allied Moulded Products, Inc. has expanded its Vapor Seal® flexBOX® line, delivering air-sealed solutions that not only meet but exceed the latest energy codes.

Meeting the Demands of New Energy Codes

The 2024 IECC raises the bar on home energy performance, emphasizing tighter building envelopes, better insulation, and reduced air leakage. Electrical boxes—often overlooked sources of infiltration—are now squarely in focus. Under the updated code, outlet and ceiling boxes must meet NEMA OS-4 standards, which allow no more than 2.0 CFM of air leakage at 1.57 psf.

Allied Moulded’s Vapor Seal® products surpass these requirements, achieving industry-leading results of less than 1.0 CFM air loss rating—a performance benchmark that sets them apart from other air-sealed options.

For builders, this means fewer inspection issues, simplified compliance, and homes that perform better in energy audits and HERS (Home Energy Rating System) scoring.