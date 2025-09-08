Electrical Wholesaling's Picks for 10 Local Markets to Watch in 2026 - Audio-Only Version
KEY TAKEAWAYS FOR EPISODE #128 OF ELECTRICAL WHOLESALING'S TODAY'S ELECTRICAL ECONOMY PODCAST SERIES SPONSORED BY CHAMPION FIBERGLASS
- Powered by large projects or population growthBoise, Idaho, Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Loudoun County should be among the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in electrical sales potential in 2026.
- Data center construction will continue to be a key market driver.
- Copper and WTI oil prices remain stable.
- Weekly freight car traffic provided by the American Association of Railroads continues to be among the most bullish leading indicators.
