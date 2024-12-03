  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Fast-Growing Electrical Contractor & Industrial Markets: Audio-Only Version

    Dec. 3, 2024
    Episode #109 of EW's Today's Electrical Economy podcast series explores the nation's fastest-growing contractor and industrial markets and the South Atlantic Region. Sponsored by Champion Fiberglass.
    About the Author

    Jim Lucy | Editor-in-Chief of Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing

    Jim Lucy has been wandering through the electrical market for more than 40 years, most of the time as an editor for Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing newsletter, and as a contributing writer for EC&M magazine During that time he and the editorial team for the publications have won numerous national awards for their coverage of the electrical business. He showed an early interest in electricity, when as a youth he had an idea for a hot dog cooker. Unfortunately, the first crude prototype malfunctioned and the arc nearly blew him out of his parents' basement.

    Before becoming an editor for Electrical Wholesaling  and Electrical Marketing, he earned a BA degree in journalism and a MA in communications from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, NJ., which is formerly best known as the site of the 1967 summit meeting between President Lyndon Johnson and Russian Premier Aleksei Nikolayevich Kosygin, and now best known as the New Jersey state college that changed its name in 1992 to Rowan University because of a generous $100 million donation by N.J. zillionaire industrialist Henry Rowan. Jim is a Brooklyn-born Jersey Guy happily transplanted with his wife and three sons in the fertile plains of Kansas for the past 30 years. 

