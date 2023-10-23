  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    2. Today’s Electrical Economy

    Today's Electrical Economy - Episode 82 - Oct. 23, 2023 Update

    Oct. 23, 2023
    This podcast covers the September changes in Electrical Marketing's Electrical Price Index, Q3 2023 business conditions and 2024 forecasts and the latest distributor acquisitions.
    Jim Lucy
