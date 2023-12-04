  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE
    1. Podcasts
    2. Today’s Electrical Economy

    Today's Electrical Economy Podcast - Episode 85 - Dec. 4 , 2023

    Dec. 4, 2023
    In this podcast we will look at electrical sales forecasts for 2024 from Electrical Wholesaling, DISC and several other economists.
    Jim Lucy
    In this podcast, we will look at electrical sales forecasts for 2024 from Electrical Wholesaling, DISC and several other economists. Sponsored by Champion Fiberglass.