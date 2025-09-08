Electrical Wholesaling's Picks for 10 Local Markets to Watch in 2026
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Powered by large projects or population growthBoise, Idaho, Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Loudoun County should be among the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in electrical sales potential in 2026.
Data center construction will continue to be a key market driver.
Copper and WTI oil prices remain stable.
Weekly freight car traffic provided by the American Association of Railroads continues to be among the most bullish leading indicators.
