Artificial intelligence is much more than a fancy tech term with an associated convenient acronym. It's a sophisticated intelligence and sales method that encompasses a number of technologies, including machine and deep learning capabilities, natural language processing, predictive analysis of buyer trends, purchasing behavior, pricing optimization, companion product recommendations, and much more.

This white paper explores how wholesalers should be thinking about AI today - and in particular, how AI tools can help distributors drive more sales, including:

Learn why AI is beneficial to distributors

How Predictive Analytics assure instant sales success

Why quality data and advanced ERP are key

Why the time to act is now

