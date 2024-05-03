  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE
    • Photo 261681436 / Wirestock / Dreamstime
    tesla_superchargers_photo_261681436_wirestock__dre
    1. Podcasts
    2. Around the Circuit

    Tesla Rocks EV Industry with Cutbacks - EW Executive Insight Shorts Podcast

    May 3, 2024
    Elon Musk is in the news again. This time it’s about all the layoffs in the company’s SuperCharger business.