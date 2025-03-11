  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Rexel USA's Roger Little: Thoughts on 2025's Opportunities and Challenges

    March 11, 2025
    Roger Little, Rexel USA's CEO, offers some great insight into growth opportunities in data centers and energy, the challenges with tariffs and the company's acquisition philosophy.

    Roger Little has been CEO of Rexel USA since Dec. 2023. He served in other key executive posts at Rexel since 1995, including CEO of Rexel Canada;  VP of Westburne Electrical Supply (2012-2014), as well as general manager for Canada (2011-2012) and general manager for the Westburne’s western business unit. (2008-2011).

    Before joining Rexel, Little held various positions at Electra Supply, Trade Automation Products Group and Omron. He holds an Honors Diploma in Electronic Engineering Technology from Georgian College in Barrie, Ontario, Canada.

    In this podcast, Little offers an update on growth in the data center business, as well as Rexel’s Electrification business focus, which includes lighting and energy products, renewables, HVAC and industrial automation. He also updates listeners on Rexel acquisition philosophy and touches on the uncertainty over tariffs.

    Jim Lucy | Editor-in-Chief

    Jim Lucy, Editor-in-Chief, Electrical Wholesaling magazine and Electrical Marketing newsletter.

    Over the past 40-plus years, hundreds of Jim’s articles have been published in Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing newsletter on topics such as the impact of new competitors on the electrical market’s channels of distribution, energy-efficient lighting and renewables, and local market economics. In addition to his published work, Jim regularly gives presentations on these topics to C-suite executives, industry groups and investment analysts.

    He recently launched a new subscription-based data product for Electrical Marketing that offers electrical sales potential estimates and related market data for more than 300 metropolitan areas, and in 1999 he published his first book, “The Electrical Marketer’s Survival Guide” for electrical industry executives looking for an overview of key market trends.

    While managing Electrical Wholesaling’s editorial operations, Jim and the publication’s staff won several Jesse H. Neal awards for editorial excellence, the highest honor in the business press, and numerous national and regional awards from the American Society of Business Press Editors. He has a master’s degree in Communications and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, N.J. (now Rowan University).

