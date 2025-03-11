Rexel USA's Roger Little: Thoughts on 2025's Opportunities and Challenges

Roger Little has been CEO of Rexel USA since Dec. 2023. He served in other key executive posts at Rexel since 1995, including CEO of Rexel Canada; VP of Westburne Electrical Supply (2012-2014), as well as general manager for Canada (2011-2012) and general manager for the Westburne’s western business unit. (2008-2011).

Before joining Rexel, Little held various positions at Electra Supply, Trade Automation Products Group and Omron. He holds an Honors Diploma in Electronic Engineering Technology from Georgian College in Barrie, Ontario, Canada.

In this podcast, Little offers an update on growth in the data center business, as well as Rexel’s Electrification business focus, which includes lighting and energy products, renewables, HVAC and industrial automation. He also updates listeners on Rexel acquisition philosophy and touches on the uncertainty over tariffs.