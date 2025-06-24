ETIM North America's Mary Shaw Speaks Out on Global Electrical Product Standards

If you have had any contact with the world of electrical product standards over the past 40 years, there’s a pretty good chance you met Mary Shaw, the executive director of ETIM North America, the global standards organization. In this podcast, Electrical Wholesaling learns about Mary’s passion for helping the international electrical market operate more efficiently and profitably with clean, robust and accurate product data.
Over the years, Mary has taken a lead role in developing electrical products standards in executive posts at Panduit, ElectroFed’s e-commerce committee in Canada, IDEA and now ETIM North America. In this episode of EW Executive Insights, she offers an update on where the electrical market stands as it transitions to a more digital marketplace.