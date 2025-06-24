ETIM North America's Mary Shaw Speaks Out on Global Electrical Product Standards

In this podcast you will learn why Mary Shaw is so passionate about electrical product standards, and why she believes they form the foundation of the digital electrical marketplace.
June 24, 2025
© Endeavor Business Media / Jim Lucy

If you have had any contact with the world of electrical product standards over the past 40 years, there’s a pretty good chance you met Mary Shaw, the executive director of ETIM North America, the global standards organization. In this podcast, Electrical Wholesaling learns about Mary’s passion for helping the international electrical market operate more efficiently and profitably with clean, robust and accurate product data.

Over the years, Mary has taken a lead role in developing electrical products standards in executive posts at Panduit, ElectroFed’s e-commerce committee in Canada, IDEA and now ETIM North America. In this episode of EW Executive Insights, she offers an update on where the electrical market stands as it transitions to a more digital marketplace.

 

About the Author

Jim Lucy

Editor-in-Chief of Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing

Jim Lucy has been wandering through the electrical market for more than 40 years, most of the time as an editor for Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing newsletter, and as a contributing writer for EC&M magazine During that time he and the editorial team for the publications have won numerous national awards for their coverage of the electrical business. He showed an early interest in electricity, when as a youth he had an idea for a hot dog cooker. Unfortunately, the first crude prototype malfunctioned and the arc nearly blew him out of his parents' basement.

Before becoming an editor for Electrical Wholesaling  and Electrical Marketing, he earned a BA degree in journalism and a MA in communications from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, NJ., which is formerly best known as the site of the 1967 summit meeting between President Lyndon Johnson and Russian Premier Aleksei Nikolayevich Kosygin, and now best known as the New Jersey state college that changed its name in 1992 to Rowan University because of a generous $100 million donation by N.J. zillionaire industrialist Henry Rowan. Jim is a Brooklyn-born Jersey Guy happily transplanted with his wife and three sons in the fertile plains of Kansas for the past 30 years. 

