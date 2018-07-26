Menu
Graybar's new Denver distribution center Courtesy of Graybar
News>Bulletin Board

Graybar Opens New Distribution Center in Denver

Graybar, St. Louis, announced the opening of a big new service center in Denver, CO. The new, 240,000 square foot distribution facility at 480 E. 55th Ave. will replace the company’s Aurora, CO, warehouse, which closed on July 13. The current Denver location at 1375 W. 47th Ave. will remain open as a full-service counter, will call, staging and storage facility.

TAGS: Colorado
