OmniCable Raises $25,000 for Charities

Omni Cable Corp., West Chester, PA, kicked off its first-ever employee-owner giving campaign in mid-January 2019 generating over $25,000 for more than 65 charity organizations. The money pledged went to charities such as American Cancer Society National, Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, World Wildlife Fund, and more.

The OmniCares Committee, an employee-driven group set up to “to encourage, guide, support, and celebrate the generosity of OmniCable’s employee-owners,” partnered with America’s Charities to launch an internal online workplace giving campaign Jan. 15 to Feb. 1, that allowed employee-owners to easily donate to the charity of their choice.

America’s Charities provides engagement tools to employers to help reach their philanthropic goals. “We chose to team up with America’s Charities for our first campaign due to their easily customizable, easy to navigate website, and outstanding support,” said Bill Blank, OmniCares Committee member.

“From the onset of planning the program with the OmniCares Committee, we heard the passion of commitment to community as they spoke about their volunteerism program. Also, they saw that adding in an easy and simple solution to giving will only deepen their commitment and further engage their employees,” said Tamara Bibby, Client Engagement Manager with America’s Charities. “With that drive and determination, we knew that they would be successful.”