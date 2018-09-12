Menu
Part of Schaedler Yesco's team Courtesy of Schaedler Yesco Distribution
Schaedler Yesco Among Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania

Schaedler Yesco Distribution, Inc. (SYD), Harrisburg, PA, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in PA, an annual award program designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Pennsylvania, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce, and businesses. This is the eighth year in a row and twelfth time overall that SYD has won the esteemed award.

Employers are recognized in three categories based upon the total number of employees they have in the United States, 15 to 99 employees, 100 to 250 employees, or more than 250 employees.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the 100 Best Places to Work in PA. The first part of this process was evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process.

"We take pride in being selected for a twelfth time to the Best Places to Work in PA program,” said Matt Brnik, president of the company.  “But make no mistake, this award is completely about our employees.  Our Core Values and management support have simply been the foundation.  As an employee-owned company, everyone plays a part in making Schaedler Yesco a great place to work.”

Schaedler Yesco Distribution will be recognized at the Best Places to Work in PA awards banquet on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, PA.

