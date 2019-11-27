Skip navigation
Menu
Business Management

Around the Circuit: Episode 1 – November 2019

 

Welcome to Episode 2 of "Around the Circuit," a podcast produced by Electrical Wholesaling magazine. In this episode, EW Content Director Jim Lucy discusses the 2020 Market Planning Guide, going in-depth on some of the biggest markets, from healthcare to data centers and touching on his time at the Dodge Construction Outlook held in Chicago in October. To check out more market planning information, visit the 202 Marketing Planning Guide online or head over to Electrical Marketing's website

This episode was edited by Ellie Coggins, EW's associate content specialist. 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Featured image for Oct post.jpg
Around the Circuit: Episode 1 – October 2019
Oct 22, 2019
GettyImages-635969404-jxfzsy_1200.jpg
2020 Market Planning Guide
Nov 16, 2019
EW-Lonestar-Team-PR.gif
Roadmap for Growth
Oct 01, 2019
EW-Omni-Feature-0719-PR.gif
Eliminating Pain Points for Customers
Jun 27, 2019