Benchmark Your 2Q 2025 Results & Forecast for Next Quarter

Electrical Wholesaling is once again partnering with Vertical Research Partners (VRP) to our quarterly Electrical Distributor Survey. The Q2 2025 survey EW and VRP developed will help us provide a real-time pulse on market trends including pricing, lead times and end-market activity.

It will take you less than two minutes to complete, and your responses will be anonymous and strictly confidential. All respondents will get a free copy of the report so they will be able to see how their responses compared with those of other distributors.

Vertical Research Partners (www.verticalresearchpartners.com) is an independent equity research boutique specializing in industrial research with long-standing experience covering the Electrical Equipment sector. VRP has been conducting its own proprietary North American survey for 12 years capturing approximately $1B in sales each quarter.

If you have questions about the survey, contact me with the contact info below or Nick Lipinski, Associate and Analyst, Vertical Research Partners at [email protected].

Please respond by Monday, July 14 and be sure to click on "Done" at the bottom of the survey. Click here to get started.

Thank you!

Jim Lucy

Editor-in-Chief

Electrical Wholesaling & Electrical Marketing

[email protected]

913-461-7679